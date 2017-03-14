Britney Spears Is Sick Of Everybody Saying She Lip-Synchs

Getty Images

Britney Spears wants everyone to know that she really does sing live at her concerts, thanks.

In a recent Israeli TV interview, Britney responded to a question about just how much of the vocals you hear at her concerts are actually live. The answer? Most of them, apparently.

"A lot of people think that I don’t sing live," she said. "Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"

There you have it: Stop saying Britney lip-synchs. It pisses her off.