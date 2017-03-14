Ashley Tisdale And Debby Ryan Channel Their Inner Beyoncé With New Duet

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

If you've finally calmed down after seeing Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel reunite to perform a new rendition of High School Musical's "What I've Been Looking For," then get ready to lose it again.

As part of Tisdale's "Music Sessions" YouTube series, the Disney star teamed up with fellow Disney alum Debby Ryan on Tuesday (June 27). The duo channeled their inner Destiny's Child and performed "Say My Name" — with Tisdale's hubby, Christopher French, on guitar.

"We've hung out, but we've never done anything cool together," Ryan joked, with Tisdale adding, "We've never even sang together. We haven't worked together." Apparently, Tisdale and Ryan aren't counting the Suite Life on Deck episode Tisdale guest-starred on as "working together," even though their characters, Maddie and Bailey, did briefly interact. BUT I DIGRESS.

After Tisdale shared the video, she posted a cute pic of the Suite Life stars. In response to their performance, Ryan tweeted, "I've loved this song even longer than I've loved Ashley (that's a long time)." Check it out above.