TNT/YouTube

Watch Drake And Will Ferrell Teach You How To Do The Ultimate Handshake

Noted basketball superfan Drake had the honor of hosting the inaugural NBA Awards on Monday night (June 26), and he kicked things off with an unsurprisingly hilarious skit.

The show opened with a video starring Drizzy and Will Ferrell as NBA handshake specialist Coach Palmer and NBA dexterity technician Coach Murphy, respectively. Sure, they’ve “never once played basketball” and aren’t actually “real coaches,” but they understand the art of professional-level handshakes. Together, they run through maneuvers like “The Gossip Queen,” “The Jenga,” and “The Obi-Wan Kenobi” with impressive skill, all while roasting Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

Let the coaches school you on over-the-top celebration tactics below.