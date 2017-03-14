Rob Dyrdek And Wife Bryiana Are Expecting Baby Number Two

Rob Dyrdek's Instagram

Here come even more Dyrdeks: Rob Dyrdek and wife Bryiana are expecting their second child! And the peanut, who will join the couple's nine-month old son Kodah Dash, is a...

"It's a girl!!!" the Ridiculousness host shared along with the Instagram video above, which features the expanding clan learning they would soon have a petite lady in the fold (via pink confetti). "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."

Bryiana posted a matching clip to her hubby's -- along with a heartfelt message to her mini-me.

"Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are," the soon-to-be mother of two wrote. "Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can't wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can't believe this is real."

It's real -- and it ain't no fantasy! Be sure to offer your congrats to Rob, Bryiana and Kodah in the comments!