Fifth Harmony Explain Why They're Never, Ever Changing Their Name

There's only four of them, but they'll always be Fifth Harmony

Even though there are only four of them now, Fifth Harmony will always be Fifth Harmony.

In an interview with MTV News's Meredith Graves, the members of the group spoke candidly about why they're holding onto the name they've always used — and not dropping that number of harmonies to four.

"It was obviously a thought just because it was a prevalent thing that there's four of us and not five," Lauren Jauregui said when asked if the band would ever change their name. "Regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn't want to change the name ... Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew with. It's our brand. It's who we are. It's our whole entire moment, what we spent five years on."

So who exactly is Harmony No. 5 now that Camila Cabello has branched out on her solo career? Dinah Jane explained. "The fans named us Fifth Harmony," she said. "They named us Fifth Harmony and now they're the fifth member."

There you have it: If you're reading this and you love 5H, you're now officially in the group.