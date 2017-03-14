Reese Witherspoon Is Delighted That Lebron James Called Her His 'Hero'

Jason LaVeris / Ezra Shaw

Lebron James, one of the best basketball players in the history of the whole damn sport, is a legend in his own right. As such, it's a major compliment for him to dub another person a hero, and that's apparently a title he's bestowed upon none other than Reese Witherspoon.

First of all, to get an autographed portrait of James is a big deal in and of itself, but to get one addressed to his HERO?! This is great and also wild, because think of the possibilities!

Do you think that Lebron James hosted Big Little Lies viewing parties and totally called who got killed in the second episode? What do you think his favorite Reese Witherspoon movie is? Does he watch Sweet Home Alabama every time it's randomly on TV (because if so, same)? Did he use one of Tracy Flick's witticisms from Election in his Trainwreck audition? Does he also think that Witherspoon's performance as June Carter Cash in Walk The Line is one of the best portrayals of an American music icon we've had onscreen to date?

Probably, but hey — maybe he just thinks Witherspoon is a cool gal. Either way, this hefty dose of positive vibes is much appreciated, and may we all be the hero (or heroine) to someone.