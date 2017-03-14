Getty Images

Camila Cabello Looked Like An Actual Angel For Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Performance On Fallon

Camila Cabello looked like an actual angel during her performance of “Crying in the Club” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dressed all in white, the singer belted out her new single while backlit by white light filtered through a fog machine. At first, she was accompanied only by a single guitarist perched on a stool behind her, creating a low-key acoustic vibe. But when the beat kicked in, so did Camila's dance moves.

The more stripped-down arrangement of the song really let Camila's live vocals shine. Judging by the little victory dance she did at the end of the performance, she totally knew she killed it, too.