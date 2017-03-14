Run The Jewels And Big Boi Are Legit Action Stars In Their ‘Chase Me’ Video

If you’ve ever wanted to see Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boi co-star in an action movie (who among us hasn’t?), their new music video is as close as you’re going to get.
They’ve all teamed up for “Chase Me,” a fiery collaboration for the upcoming flick Baby Driver. In the Andrew Donoho-directed vid, Danger Mouse and RTJ’s El-P flee a bank robbery with a little help from Baby himself, played by Ansel Elgort. While they out-run the police, Killer Mike and Big Boi burn the streets in their own slick whip, rapping hard bars over an old-school beat.
The adrenaline-pumping video features plenty of explosions and car chases, and ends with El-P’s grim threat: “You want your money back? Chase me.”
The Baby Driver soundtrack arrives on June 23, and the movie races into theaters on June 28.