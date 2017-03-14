YouTube

Run The Jewels And Big Boi Are Legit Action Stars In Their ‘Chase Me’ Video

If you’ve ever wanted to see Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boi co-star in an action movie (who among us hasn’t?), their new music video is as close as you’re going to get.

They’ve all teamed up for “Chase Me,” a fiery collaboration for the upcoming flick Baby Driver. In the Andrew Donoho-directed vid, Danger Mouse and RTJ’s El-P flee a bank robbery with a little help from Baby himself, played by Ansel Elgort. While they out-run the police, Killer Mike and Big Boi burn the streets in their own slick whip, rapping hard bars over an old-school beat.

The adrenaline-pumping video features plenty of explosions and car chases, and ends with El-P’s grim threat: “You want your money back? Chase me.”

The Baby Driver soundtrack arrives on June 23, and the movie races into theaters on June 28.