Rapper Lil Key Vetoes His Own Music Video

In a sneak peek of MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16,' the rising star just isn't feeling it

Lights, camera...um, CUT!

In a sneak peek of next week's My Super Sweet 16, rapper Lil Key gets a look at his latest music video -- one that he plans to unveil at his gigantic "Bro Mitzvah" party (aka his 17th bday bash). And, to put it mildly, the Baltimore teen isn't feeling it.

"I just don't like it," he tells his momager Tarhonika in the clip, below. "That's an embarrassment -- I'm not airing that."

"You've got to air something," she replies.

So what exactly is wrong with the video? And does Lil Key finally give in and agree to show it at his birthday party? Watch the clip to find out, then catch My Super Sweet 16 on Monday at 10:30/9:30c to see the rapper's "Bro Mitzvah"!