Getty Images

He debuted his latest song in an extremely stylish way

Drake Promises Not To Play Himself On New Song ‘Signs’

A year after “One Dance” reigned over summer ’16, Drake is back with another sizzling and seasonal jam.

As promised by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director yesterday, a new Drake song, “Signs,” soundtracked the brand’s spring-summer 2018 fashion show in Paris today (June 22). The mellow track boasts a lightly tribal beat from frequent Drizzy collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, and fits right in with More Life’s smoother cuts.

“Champagne with breakfast while I’m yawning / You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning / Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly,” Drake sings, adding, “Just tryna take it all off for me / Tryna stay real close to me / I gotta catch myself / I can’t play myself / I need to take it easy / Easy, easy, easy / Easy, easy, easy.”

Hear the song below, starting at the 3:30 mark.

As of yet, “Signs” isn’t available to stream or download, but hopefully the 6 God will change that for us soon.