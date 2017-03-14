Kurt Woerpel/MTV

There are still some great events that celebrate queerness and support important causes during the last week of Pride Month. But even after the month ends, remember that the issues that affect LGBTQ people persist. Here are some ways to support justice and equality for all this week.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Support the ACLU's defense of health care.

On Thursday, the public finally saw the Senate's version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA). Prior to the reveal, many health care advocates were certain that the bill would threaten the needs of people who rely on our public health care system most. It turns out that those concerns were valid, as the bill proposes steep cuts to services like Medicaid and reproductive health care providers. For weeks there have been protests against the bill, some of which were held in the offices of Republican senators. The Senate is expected to vote on the AHCA next week, right before adjourning for the 4th of July holiday.

Organizations like the ACLU have presented serious concerns over the bill's proposed cuts to much needed health care services like Medicaid and Medicare, as well as funding for resources like Planned Parenthood. The ACLU asserts that these budget cuts will disproportionately harm people with disabilities, people of color, low-income communities, and many who need reproductive health care services.

So what can you do about it? Well, there's still time to contact U.S. senators with your concerns. One quick and easy way to make yourself heard is by calling your senators through the ACLU's Action page. Just enter your phone number and the site will connect you to the right office. There's even a script you can use to share your personal story and/or express your concern for the needs of others.

Also, sign up with the ACLU to get updates on important struggles to protect our civil rights. Staying informed is a critical part of resistance.

This Week:

A queer horror film festival will raise money for LGBTQ youth in Dallas, Texas; there will be a health care forum in Orlando, Florida; a social justice training will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and we're looking ahead to a training to address sex-trafficking in the LGBTQ community in Seattle, Washington.

Sunday, June 25

Dallas, Texas : Scare up support for LGBTQ youth at Fears for Queers VII.

1–5 p.m.

The Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75208

DOA Blood Bath Entertainment is hosting its seventh annual horror film festival. The company will screen three indie films this year: In Darkest Slumber, Blessed Are the Children, and Thieves. This small and gory festival has a positive twist, though: All of the money raised by the festival, including sponsorships and ticket sales, will go to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of North Texas Youth Program. Admission for the entire festival is $10.

Monday, June 26

Orlando, Florida : Learn to be a better advocate at the Save Our Health Care Forum.

6:30–8 p.m.

UCF Classroom Building 2, Room 206

12650 Gemini Blvd. N

Orlando, FL 32816

Do you want to know more about health care advocacy? A coalition of local groups, including the central Florida chapters of the Women's March and Indivisible, are presenting an interactive discussion to answer all of your questions about health services and public policy, including what’s at stake if the AHCA is approved. Their event will also include advocacy training and an opportunity to sign petitions. The forum is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, June 28

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : Get trained to be a better organizer at Facilitation in our Movements for Justice.

5:30–8 p.m.

Lubert Plaza

10th and Locust Sts.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

It's important to know how to be inclusive in the work of organizing for collective social justice. Philadelphia Assembled, a radical intersectional organizing network, will train attendees to center the voices and needs of marginalized people in social justice work. This event will equip folks with knowledge, insight, and strategies that will make organizing in their communities more inclusive and effective. The training is free to attend, but registration in advance is recommended.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday, July 6

Seattle, Washington : Attend Supporting LGBTQ Youth in the Sex Trades.

2–5 p.m.

NW Network Community Engagement Center

3818 S Angeline St.

Seattle, WA 98118

Across the country, young queer people are victims of human trafficking or are forced to exchange sex for their basic needs. The Northwest Network of Bi, Trans, Lesbian, and Gay Survivors of Abuse will train folks on how to provide support for this extremely vulnerable facet of the LGBTQ community. The event is free and open to the public.

As June comes to a close, enjoy the last week of pride festivities, but remember that the work for queer liberation goes on every single day. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!