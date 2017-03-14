Drake Bell Says He Wasn’t Invited To Josh Peck’s Wedding

Getty

Are Drake & Josh costars Drake Bell and Josh Peck no longer brothas? According to Bell's tweets from over the weekend, when Peck got married Saturday (June 17), he wasn't invited. Awkward.

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," Bell wrote. "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha."

Peck tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien around a year after their engagement went public. His Grandfathered costar John Stamos celebrated with them, as did Vine star (and former Drake & Josh extra) Jason Nash.

For fans who watched Bell and Peck grow up together on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, this is a giant bummer. Their characters' friendship was integral to Nickelodeon in the early 2000s. Whether they were hugging it out or falling victim to their sister's savage pranks, they always made us laugh.

Nickelodeon

But don't feel too letdown, Drake. It looks like Oprah wasn't there, either.