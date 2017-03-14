Chance The Rapper Is Bringing American Sign Language Interpreters On Tour

Chris McKay/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper is well underway with his Be Encouraged Tour, but he's made a notable addition to his road game in a way that takes the title of the jaunt to an even more positive and inclusive level.

American Sign Language interpreters can be spotted on the main stages of music festivals throughout the season, but to see an ASL interpreter translating the lyrics of the performer for a hard-of-hearing audience is a less-commonplace thing at your typical concert. Chance wants to change that: He's invited DEAFinitely Dope to join him for the remainder of his Be Encouraged tour dates, and the Atlanta-based organization will be interpreting his set.

DEAFinitely Dope founder Matt Maxey joined Chance for a quick backstage vid to announce the news, and Chance stressed that he hoped his hard-of-hearing fans would make it out to the Tampa gig — and the three remaining dates on the tour — so that they could experience Maxey and Company's great addition to the show.

Yet another reason to smile thanks to a Chance-related development. The Be Encouraged tour wraps tonight (June 17) in Dover, Delaware before picking up again with a one-off date in Los Angeles on October 3. For more information on Chance's Be Encouraged tour, click here.