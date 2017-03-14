Getty Images

He shouted out his inspirations after his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z Swears He's 'Not Drunk' As He Tweets Names Of All His Favorite Rappers

On Thursday night (June 15), Jay Z became the first rapper ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The normally stoic artist took a few minutes on Twitter to thank all those rappers who continue to inspire his craft to this day.

From longtime legends like Lauryn Hill to young wave-makers like Chance the Rapper (who's putting the tweet in a trophy case), Jay's list of honorees went long. "I promise I'm not drunk," he wrote, in case you were worried. "I just realized how many fresh people the culture has."

During the ceremony, Jay Z was introduced by none other than President Barack Obama, whom Mr. Carter shouted out as "the greatest rapper of all time." Though Obama couldn't be at the ceremony in person, he praised his friend Jay's music in a heartfelt prerecorded speech.

"I've been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator," Obama said. "I'm pretty sure I'm still the only president to listen to Jay Z's music in the Oval Office."

That's a pretty big honor, and it sounds like Jay took it with all the love and humility he could muster.