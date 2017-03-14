11 Fake Nickelodeon Products You Still Wish Were Real

Nickelodeon

We just want to play our Tekmates on the way to Build-a-Bra

The Dan Schneider universe jump-started the careers of Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove, Ariana Grande, and others, but it also gave us some of the best (or worst, depending on how you look at life) knockoff brands known to mankind. Need a Pintendo GS? Drake & Josh has you covered. In the market for a Sham-Pow? Look no further than iCarly.

Excluding all the faux products on The Amanda Show — because while Popper Pants are hilarious, they're not directly parodying an actual product — here are some of the fictional items and brands you still want need to be real.

[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]