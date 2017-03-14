Miley Cyrus Surprised New York Commuters With An Acoustic Concert On The Subway

NBC / YouTube

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus surprised New York City commuters with a “party in the subway.”

Though she showed up in a wig, cowboy hat, and sunglasses, Miley didn't exactly fool passersby with her disguise. People started to recognize her as she covered Dolly Parton's “Jolene” on the subway platform, maybe because of her uncovered tattoos but probably because of her unmistakable voice.

Once she and Jimmy had finished the cover, the jig was up. They took off their disguises and launched into an acoustic rendition of “Party in the U.S.A.” Naturally, their impromptu audience joined them for a full-on singalong, because what else are you going to do at a surprise Miley Cyrus concert on the subway?