Bon Appétit: These Fear Factor Contestants May Have To Eat A 100-Year-Old Egg

In the words of Katy Perry, bon appétit, baby.

A group of contestants will be enjoying a special meal on the next Fear Factor, and the menu features a sampling of exotic foods from all over the world. Some of the fare: surströmming (aka fermented Baltic sea herring), nattō (fermented soybeans), lard, habanero peppers and a 100-year-old egg.

"I believe you should always try [everything] once, but anything that was in that room? No," one competitor says in the sneak peek below.

So how do the contestants know which foods they'll have to ingest? A pinball-like contraption will decide, but at the last minute, host Ludacris announces there's one more delicacy to be had -- one he calls "the worst of them all." What is it? Watch the clip to find out, and tune in to the next Fear Factor on Tuesday at 10/9c.