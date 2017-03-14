Getty Images

She’s being celebrated for responding to the attack ‘with love and courage rather than hatred and fear’

Ariana Grande Is About To Become An Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

After her hugely successful One Love Manchester fundraising effort, Ariana Grande is set to become an honorary citizen of Manchester.

The city was so impressed by the singer's charity concert that it's reportedly changing the rules to allow her to receive honorary citizenship even though she's from the United States.

City council leader Sir Richard Leese said he was "incredibly proud" of the way the city "responded to the terrible events of 22 May — with love and courage rather than hatred and fear," BBC reports. With her actions following the tragedy, Grande "exemplified this response."

Grande's One Love Manchester concert, which featured performances from fellow stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus, raised millions of dollars for an emergency relief fund earlier this month. As Sir Leese said, many denizens of the city already consider Grande to be an honorary Mancunian.