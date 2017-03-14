French Montana Teases His ‘Very Special’ Collab With Max B And The Weeknd

Getty Images

Summer ’17 is about to get real wavy.

Even with Max B currently locked up, the Wave God is still making his presence known. After popping up on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo last year, the incarcerated rapper is featured on an upcoming joint with French Montana and The Weeknd. News of their collab surfaced in April, when Montana told Funk Flex that the track would be out by the end of May. That deadline’s come and gone, but Montana recently spilled some new details about the “very special” song to MTV News, revealing that it’s called “A Lie.”

“It’s just about the wave. The wave culture. So we got me, Max B, and The Weeknd, and Harry Fraud on the beat,” Montana said, calling it “the dream combo for every wave fan out there.”

As for Max B’s contribution, Montana said the track uses the Wavy One’s vocals from an unreleased song they had in the vault.

“I had this thing with Max B that was my favorite song he ever did,” Montana said. “I played it for Abel [The Weeknd] and I knew what he was going to say: ‘You cannot drop this without my vocals.’ He did it, and I did my vocals, and it’s a smash. We’re shooting a video tomorrow and it’s dropping really soon.”

Montana added that he hasn’t played the song yet for Max B — “I wanted it to be a surprise,” he explained — but that the Harlem rapper has plenty of reason to be pumped these days.

“He’s excited. He’s coming home next year too, so it’s going to be a real exciting moment,” Montana said. “This record is very special.”