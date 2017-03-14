Little Mix’s Badass ‘Power’ Video Has Their Moms, Stormzy, And RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens

YouTube

Make way for the fierce foursome. Not Fifth Harmony, but that other amazing girl group, from across the pond: Little Mix.

They've unleashed the video for “Power,” which finds Perrie Edwards transforming into a ’70s hippie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock strutting down a city block, and Jesy Nelson leading a leather-clad biker gang. Jade Thirlwall, meanwhile, holds court outside a nightclub with a trio of RuPaul’s Drag Race alums: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Courtney Act, and Willam.

U.K. hip-hop artist Stormzy also makes an appearance to declare, “You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time,” and the anthem comes to a stunning finale when the girls march hand-in-hand with their moms. It’s equal parts adorable and downright badass.