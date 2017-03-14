Terry Doyle/Nickelodeon

Dice From Sam & Cat Is Done With High School And Ready For College

Cameron Ocasio is all grown up

It's time to bring Nickelodeon's Clockstoppers back, because all these child stars graduating makes me want to stop time so I don't feel so old.

The newest graduate from Celebrity High is Sam & Cat star Cameron Ocasio, who played smooth talker Diceneo "Dice" Jay Corleone, the neighbor of Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande). The 17-year-old actor announced on Twitter Thursday (June 8) that a chapter in his life was finished, and he was ready for the next one.

Three years after Sam & Cat ended, Ocasio has ditched his bushy hair and fancy hats and gotten an earring. His last acting credit on IMDb was as a drunk driver in a PSA. He also posted about filming back in March, so hopefully his next project is on the way. Good luck in college, Cameron!