Terry Doyle/Nickelodeon

Dice From Sam & Cat Is Done With High School And Ready For College

It's time to bring Nickelodeon's Clockstoppers back, because all these child stars graduating makes me want to stop time so I don't feel so old.

The newest graduate from Celebrity High is Sam & Cat star Cameron Ocasio, who played smooth talker Diceneo "Dice" Jay Corleone, the neighbor of Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande). The 17-year-old actor announced on Twitter Thursday (June 8) that a chapter in his life was finished, and he was ready for the next one.

Three years after Sam & Cat ended, Ocasio has ditched his bushy hair and fancy hats and gotten an earring. His last acting credit on IMDb was as a drunk driver in a PSA. He also posted about filming back in March, so hopefully his next project is on the way. Good luck in college, Cameron!