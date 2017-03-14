Is Kylie Jenner’s Latest Merch Collection Ripping Off An Indie Designer?

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Welcome back to another episode of Law & Order: Kylie Jenner Intellectual Property Theft Unit. Today we're taking a look at the case of Kylie's camo merch.

Earlier this week, Kylie announced her merch line, The Kylie Shop, was releasing a line of camouflage separates.

In addition to exposure to her 95 million Instagram followers, Kylie got a billboard to promote the collection.

Not longer after, Tizita Balemlay, the creative director of independent designer Plugged NYC, pointed out the similarities between Kylie's collection and her own designs, which have been worn by celebrities like Rihanna and Keke Palmer.

While certainly neither Kylie nor Plugged NYC can claim to have invented camouflage, the similarities in styling are striking.

Adding another level of drama to the situation, Balemlay posted screencaps to her Instagram story of Kylie's team requesting custom (non-camouflage) knit tops last month.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kylie's been in hot water for plagiarism accusations. Most notably, makeup artist Vlada Haggerty accused her cosmetics company of ripping off her work last fall. The two seemed to have peacefully settled, with Kylie later promoting Haggerty on her Instagram.

Hopefully Kylie and Plugged NYC can come to a similar agreement because, as I hope Kylie learned from the horror stories of people buying counterfeit Kylie lip kits, imitation is not always the sincerest form of flattery.