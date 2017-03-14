SOS, Taylor Swift Is Putting Her Music Back On All Streaming Services

Getty Images

You may have thought Taylor Swift would never, ever, ever get back together with streaming services, but she’s not above forgiving and forgetting. (Well, except if your name is Katy Perry. Then you can pretty much expect eternal bad blood.)

In a surprising change of heart, Swift will allow her music back onto all major streaming services when the clock strikes midnight on Friday (June 9). The news was announced via an Instagram post from her official fan account, Taylor Nation, and Swift’s rep subsequently confirmed the news to Billboard.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” the statement reads.

Back in 2014, around the release of 1989, Swift famously pulled her music from all streaming services, decrying their per-stream royalty payments. She later made peace with Apple Music after a high-profile beef with the company, and now she’s finally shaken off her opposition to other streaming platforms as well. Her entire catalog, including all five of her studio albums, will soon be available on Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, and more. Happy streaming, Swifties!