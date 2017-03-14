Getty Images

The vibes are strong on 'Doves in the Wind'

Can You Handle The Sexiness Of SZA And Kendrick Lamar’s New Song?

Mere hours before dropping her debut solo album CTRL, SZA has given fans another taste of the vibes that await.

On Thursday night (June 8), the TDE signee shared “Doves In The Wind,” her hotly anticipated collab with label mate Kendrick Lamar. SZA previously said the track is “dedicated to vaginas,” and she wasn’t kidding: it’s all about the beauty and sexuality of the female body (with a few Forrest Gump references thrown in).

“I will make you beg for it / I wanna see you call out / Give you all of me and I won't stop, not a little bit,” the R&B singer coos. The vibes are strong here, y’all.

SZA’s CTRL comprises 14 tracks and also features Travis Scott, Isaiah Rashad, and James Fauntleroy. No telling if any of those songs will be nearly as sexy as “Doves In The Wind,” but it’s worth a listen to find out.