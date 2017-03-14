Here’s Why Camila Cabello Said No To Singing ‘Closer’ For The Chainsmokers

Getty Images

A couple months ago, a snippet of Camila Cabello singing “Closer” started circulating around the internet, prompting speculation that she was the original singer on the Chainsmokers hit. Now, we finally have an answer: Yep, she totally was.

The newly minted solo star confirmed the rumor during an appearance on The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Thursday (June 8). After Duran played a few seconds of Cabello’s leaked demo, she explained that she was offered the feature, but had to pass it up because of her commitments to Fifth Harmony.

“I loved the song, but I had to turn it down because I was with the group at the time, and we were about to put an album out,” Cabello explained. “So I didn’t wanna — I always tried to do my solo stuff off-cycle, so that was super on, and so I had to say no. And then it was the number one song in the world.”

A missed opportunity for Cabello? Maybe, but she’s doing just fine on her own these days. Besides, can you actually imagine a version of “Closer” without Halsey’s power-belt? Yeah, me neither.