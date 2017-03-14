Getty Images

Jay Electronica Enters The Star Wars Universe On His First New Song Of 2017

Jay Electronica has graced 2017 with his first new song in months, "Letter to Falon."

On the dark new track, Jay makes a bid for his place in the Star Wars universe: "I was born on Tatooine with dreams of sand," he raps in the opening verse. Later, he makes an allusion to the power of the Force: "Nobody can stop your progress / Cause unknown forces move some known objects."

Jay tweeted the new track directly to Kevin Durant, claiming the Golden State Warriors star and his father inspired him to lay down some new bars. "The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music," he said.

In a later tweet, he added that "Letter to Falon" is "dedicated to all who are pushing forward through adversity, hard trials and hate from the naysayers."