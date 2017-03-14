Challenge Champ Coral Smith Is Throwing It Back To Battle Of The Sexes 2

Coral Smith's Instagram

Coral Smith has not appeared on a Challenge series in nearly 10 years (MISS YOU) -- but the Real World: Back to New York alum is waxing nostalgic about her competitive days on this network. The priceless proof: The Battle of the Seasons victor just shared a fantastic throwback photo (on a Monday because it simply could not wait until Thursday) from her tenure on Battle of the Sexes 2.

Why, yes, that's almost all of the second-place Women's Team taking a timeout from the Santa Fe action (circa Summer 2004). Roll call: Robin, Cameran, Tonya, Arissa, Sophia, Kina, Ibis, Ruthie, Katie, Rachel and Angela cheesing for the camera. And Coral -- who was a runner-up in this installment along with Arissa and Sophia and lost to Dan, Eric and Theo from the Men's Team -- got some great replies to the snap from a few Challenge folks.

And Coral ensured her followers that she would "keep looking for more" memories. Please do, Coral. Perhaps some images with your erstwhile roomie and partner/pal Mike "The Miz" Mizanin?

