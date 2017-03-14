9 Moments That Prove Samantha Jones Was A Feminist Ahead of Her Time

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty

It’s been nearly two decades since the premiere of Sex and the City, and it’s safe to say a lot has changed since Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha graced our television screens with their flashy crop tops and dishy one-liners. But when it debuted in June 1998, Sex and the City caught the attention of viewers in part because it depicted female friends talking openly and frankly about sex and intimacy, paving the way for shows like Girls, Insecure, and Broad City.

And no one was more unapologetic than Samantha Jones, the sex-positive, ageism-shaming, career-driven powerhouse whose feminism was a welcome breath of fresh air.

While viewing some scenes through a modern lens would make many women cringe (ahem, Carrie, Mr. Big is an emotional abuser), here are nine great Samantha moments from the HBO series and its movie spin-offs that have stood the test of time: