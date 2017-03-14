Amber Portwood Channels Adele (And Yes, She Can Really Sing)

Amber Portwood's Instagram

Amber Portwood has shown her love of music on Teen Mom OG (like performing on her drum set). And it turns out the 26-year-old has other talents in this department -- and she really knows how to rock a microphone.

Leah's mama -- who you can catch every Monday on MTV -- showed off her tremendous singing skills this past weekend in New York City. And Amber's fellow mama Catelynn Lowell made sure to capture the karaoke goodness.

"Damn @realamberlportwood1," Cate captioned the Instagram clip above, which finds Amber crooning along to Adele's "Hometown Glory." Someone can be heard screaming, "Listen to this bitch!" as Amber takes on the ambitious ballad -- and you better believe we are all ears as she hits all the right notes.

Watch the performance for yourself in the video above -- and don't miss Amber on a brand-new episode of Teen Mom OG tonight at 9/8c!