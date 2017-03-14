Aly & AJ Drop A Dreamy New Single Like It’s 2007

Stephen Ringer

"Despacito" may have already claimed the coveted Song of the Summer title, but former Disney Channel stars Aly & AJ just dropped a surprise new single that's perfect for those breezy late summer ~vibes~.

"Take Me" sounds like something off Carly Rae Jepsen's synthpop masterpiece Emotion with its dreamy, anthemic hook. In other words, it's perfect pop. Welcome back, Aly & AJ. We've missed you.

This is the first sampling from Aly & AJ's forthcoming EP, which they've described as West Coast pop with a strong "80s influence." It's been nearly a decade since they've released new music under their Aly & AJ moniker, and after taking some time away from the music scene to focus on acting, sisters Aly and AJ Michalka are ready to hit the road with their new sound.

Aly & AJ previously announced that they were working in the studio on new music last year, and if "Take Me" is any indication, this record will be on heavy rotation.