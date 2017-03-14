There’s Something Off With Riverdale Star KJ Apa’s Instagram

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for H&M

Riverdale heartthrob KJ Apa, a.k.a. Archie Andrews, may have to deal with murder and shady maple syrup dealings on TV, but IRL, he's got a serial photobomber on his tail.

Apa's most recent 'grams from Paris feature a sketchy blond dude hovering in the background of his photos with fans. The New Zealand native shared mini-albums on Instagram, highlighting the creeper.

While this guy isn't actually stalking Apa — he's his friend, Nick Voroshine, known as "VeeDog" and "Snoz" on Instagram — he's definitely caught the attention of Riverdale fans. There are now a few "fan" accounts, though many people believe they're run by Apa, and they're pretty hilarious (if not super random). Naturally, Apa's mini-collection of Voroshine's photobombs get better and better.