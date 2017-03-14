Getty Images

'Rake It Up' is the first single from Gotti and Mike Will Made-It's new album

Nicki Minaj Can’t Help But Twerk To Her New Song With Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It got the weekend started early on Thursday (June 1) by dropping their Nicki Minaj-featuring collab, “Rake It Up.” And according to Barbie herself, it’s tailor-made for twerking.

The bouncy joint is aimed straight at the strip clubs, with Gotti rapping, “Respect ya hustle, get ya money, baby, win with us.” Nicki rolls up for the second verse in a “pink Lamborghini,” rhyming, “I think he need a Bonnie / I might just let him find me / Never trust a big butt and a smile, word to Ronnie.”

Fans got the first taste of “Rake It Up” yesterday, when Nicki shared a clip on Instagram previewing a collab with Gotti. The Memphis rapper and Mike Will then revealed that the track is part of a collaborative album called Gotti Made-It, which was slated to drop at midnight tonight. The entire nine-track project has arrived a few hours ahead of schedule, though, giving fans plenty of bangers to usher in the weekend. Bless.🙏

Stream Gotti Made-It in full over on Soundcloud.