Selena Gomez Shares A Sweet Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community For Pride

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Did you have a drag queen perform at your 16th birthday? It turns out Selena Gomez did, and that's one of the many fond memories she's thinking of at the start of Pride Month.

A ton of celebs are sharing some warm words over at Billboard to celebrate the kickoff of pride, and Gomez used her love letter to the LGBTQ community to share some glimpses of her childhood surrounded by the "kind, fun, and loving friends my mother had around her" who were gay.

"I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and nonjudgmental," Gomez writes. "She also surprised me at my 16th birthday party with a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song. I don’t think most 16-year-olds can say that!"

Another huge moment for her later came via Madonna's Truth or Dare documentary, which her collaborator, Justin Tranter, showed her when they were hanging out together in Mexico: "I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime. There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated, or feared for their sexuality."

Very much so same. 💖 💛 💚 💙 💜