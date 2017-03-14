Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Might Be Her Most Ecstatic Song Ever

Queen of rad songs Carly Rae Jepsen has released another rad song for us to enjoy all summer long.

"Cut to the Feeling" will be part of the soundtrack to the animated movie Leap!, which will also feature Carly's voice-acting talents.

Though it sounds like it was written for her last album Emotion — she literally says the word "emotion" in the lyrics, which is a pretty solid hint — "Cut to the Feeling" makes "Run Away With Me" sound stoic and reserved by comparison.

It's among the most explosive, ecstatic music Carly's put out, and though there's no indication her next album will sound anything like this, we wouldn't be mad if it did. Take us higher, Carly.