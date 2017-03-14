Sarah Hyland Responds To Weight Concerns From Her Fans

Getty Images

Sarah Hyland would like to clear the air about her health.

The Modern Family actress took to Twitter Wednesday (May 24) to shut down rumors that she suffers from an eating disorder. The gossip apparently started after Hyland received negative comments on an Instagram post promoting her boyfriend’s clothing line and, ironically enough, the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

“Which made me laugh, but then it dawned on me that young girls are reading posts saying that I’m promoting anorexia due to my weight,” the 26-year-old wrote. “While these comments don’t affect me, they may affect others. So I’m here to say that no one should aim to be the weight I am at right now.”

Hyland explained that she’s recently been dealing with health issues that have affected her weight. She told fans she’s taking Prednisone (a steroid that’s used for suppressing the immune system), and that she’s been on bed rest for the past few months, resulting in a frustrating loss of muscle mass.

“I have been told I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity (and for eating junk food in bed but it's all about balance right?). ... My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like.”

Back in 2012, Hyland revealed that she’d undergone a kidney transplant from her father after a battle with kidney dysplasia. This past January, she skipped the SAG Awards for health reasons. While she didn’t detail what her recent health struggles have been (“for now, I’d like my privacy,” she wrote), Hyland insisted that she’s staying strong and is committed to promoting healthy habits.

“I am working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be strong and healthy,” she wrote. “There's no need to worry. I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.”