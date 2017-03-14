Supernatural’s New Season Will Not Feature This Fan-Favorite Character

Robert Falconer/The CW

Warning: spoilers for the Season 12 finale of Supernatural ahead.

If you think you've finally stopped crying over that emotional Supernatural season finale last Thursday (May 18), we have some bad news for you.

After much speculation, actor Mark Sheppard, who's played the diabolical and sassy Crowley for the last 8 years, will not be returning for Season 13. But before you start tweeting at The CW and cursing the show, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. TVLine reports that Sheppard won't be returning as a series regular, which means he could still pop up from time to time on future episodes. (At least, that's what we're telling ourselves right now.)

True, Crowley committed suicide on the finale for the good of humanity, but we all know characters on this show never really stay dead. I mean, how many times did Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) die and get brought back to life? Resurrected characters are kind of the show's brand at this point.

On Tuesday (May 23), Sheppard 'grammed a pic with a cryptic caption: "So to all my #spnfamily everywhere... my crew and my fellow storytellers... thanks for the ride. Time for something new. Even when I lose..."

If you're concerned this also means the King of Hell won't be attending conventions anymore, that isn't the case. On Wednesday (May 24), Sheppard tweeted that he'd be "appearing at plenty of conventions in 2018."

Fans also freaked over Castiel's (Misha Collins) status for Season 13. The angel also died during the finale, but thankfully, Misha Collins not-so-subtlety hinted at his character's return, noting that "Cass [or Cas] has a future."