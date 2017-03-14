This Teen Used A Hot Air Balloon To Pull Off The Ultimate Promposal

The sky's the limit when it comes to a perfect promposal. And teenager Morgan took this aforementioned statement quite literally when she asked her crush and "best friend" Mitchel to the milestone dance -- with the aid of a hot air balloon.

The 17-year-old's grand idea, which unfolded during tonight's episode of Promposal: Mitchel's baseball team (her dad John also happens to be the coach of the group of high school students) would perform a "flash mob of a dance" on the diamond -- while she would be waiting in the wings in the lighter-than-air aircraft. And then, of course, the big query -- which she hoped he would accept.

"I'm your daughter, so I have to do a big thing," the junior explained to her visibly skeptical dad (because you know, she needed his help).

She received her dad's blessing and later worked to secure the guys' performance. But at a rehearsal, the boys made Morgan anxious -- especially after one guy stated Mitchel had plans to bring another girl as his date.

But that didn't derail Morgan's mission to land her pal and execute her elaborate vision.

Fast-forward to the huge moment -- post awkward choreographed routine and Morgan declaring, "You're my crush, so how about prom?" with a megaphone.

"Yes, I'll go!" he exclaimed, as he ran toward Morgan.

The two embraced (and he even gave her a kiss on the cheek!) on the field -- and later made a smashing duo as they posed for photos at her parents' house. A future couple, perhaps?

"Keep your eye on them, please," Morgan's pops told the driver, then added as a joke, "If he makes any moves, just smack him!"

Better watch out, Mitchel! What did you think of Morgan's promposal? Sound off in the comments, and be sure to catch Promposal on Mondays at 10:30/9:30c!