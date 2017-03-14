Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: The Great War Is Here

HBO

Forget winter. The Great War is coming.

HBO just dropped the first official trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, featuring the first footage from the new season, and while the war for the Iron Throne is still raging, there's another war looming: the Great War. And the Night King and his horde of wights play to win.

For humanity's sake, we better hope Sansa Stark takes control soon. After all, she is the "last, best hope against the coming storm." (I always knew you were a genius, Littlefinger.)

The trailer also gives us our first look at the throne room in Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen. Daenerys has finally claimed her birthright, but she still has her heart set on ruling Westeros. "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms," she says. "And I will." Lucky for Dany, she has three dragons ready to fight for it.

Of course that's not going to matter once the Night King and his army of the dead lay waste to the Seven Kingdoms. Leave it to Ser Davos to be the practical one: "It we don't put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die — and then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres July 16, 2017.