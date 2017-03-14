The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s Kelly Explains How She Landed The Role 20 Years Ago

Evan Agostini/Liaison / Universal/Getty Images

As fans gear up for another Jurassic World film — which is still more than a year away from hitting theaters — diehards are celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the sequel to Jurassic Park.

The 1997 movie introduced Vince Vaughn and Julianne Moore into the dino universe, as well as Vanessa Lee Chester's Kelly, the daughter of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

After it was announced last month that Goldblum had been cast in the follow-up to Chris Pratt's 2015 installment of the Jurassic series, fans couldn't help but wonder if Chester would also be reprising her role.

Though it doesn't appear Chester's filmed anything for the second Jurassic World (yet), she did share some fun dino-related content on Tuesday (May 23) to celebrate The Lost World's anniversary, explaining how she landed the role of badass Kelly two decades ago.

While attending the premiere of her film, A Little Princess, in 1995, Chester met Steven Spielberg, who was impressed with her talent. "As I was signing an autograph for him," she reminisced, "he told me one day he'd put me in a film." A year later, she met with him about The Lost World — which Spielberg directed — and the rest is history.

Chester posted three heartfelt notes Spielberg, Moore, and Vaughn had written her after filming the movie. Click through Chester's Instagram album above to read their sweet messages.