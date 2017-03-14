Ariana Grande’s Nickelodeon Family Sends Her Love Following The Attack In Manchester

Paul Morigi/WireImage

After an explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured more than 50 on Monday (May 22), the singer's fans and friends have taken to social media to share their outrage and condolences. Among them are several former Nickelodeon actors, including from Grande's show Victorious.

While many stars, including Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, Leon Thomas III, Mikey Reid, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor, and Devon Werkheiser, conveyed their anger and sadness about the attack, others used the platform to directly express their love for Grande.

Below, check out what the members of Grande's Nickelodeon family — including Victorious series creator Dan Schneider, stars Elizabeth Gillies and Daniella Monet, and many more — had to say.