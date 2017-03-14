Jacob Tremblay’s New Movie Wonder Gets Heartwarming First Trailer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Dale Robinette

Get ready to see a completely new side of Jacob Tremblay. The adorable kid who made headlines for his work in the movie Room is "proud" of his newest project: a film adaptation of R.J. Palacio's YA novel, Wonder.

The 10-year-old actor plays Auggie Pullman, a fifth-grader with facial differences who is forced by his parents to enter mainstream school for the first time. Constantly gawked at and mocked for his appearance all his life, Auggie is understandably anxious about going to school with other kids. While he does encounter some mean classmates, Auggie learns there's good in people, too.

The first trailer dropped Thursday (May 24) and it'll tug at your heartstrings and make you want to hug that outsider kid from your childhood who everyone thought was weird.

The film also stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as Auggie's parents, Isabel and Nate Pullman, and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs as his insightful teacher, Mr. Browne. Plus, it's directed by Stephen Chbosky of The Perks of Being a Wallflower fame, so you know this movie will hit you right in the Honey Nut Feelios.

Tremblay met with SickKids patients to research ahead of playing a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome. Ever dedicated to his craft, Tremblay kept the letters kids with facial differences wrote him in a binder and would "reread them every day on set." Check out the trailer above.

Wonder premieres in theaters November 17, 2017.