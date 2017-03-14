Watch The Teens From Stranger Things Take Over A Mac DeMarco Concert

Getty Images

For a dude who makes chill-as-hell beach rock, Mac DeMarco puts on pretty wild live shows. Throw in some kids from the cast of Stranger Things, though, and things really get crazy.

At a concert in Atlanta over the weekend, DeMarco invited 14-year-old Finn Wolfhard, a.k.a. Mike Wheeler, onstage to shred with him. Wolfhard’s TV sister Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) caught the whole thing on camera, and at one point, the mini rockstar even played guitar while perched atop DeMarco’s shoulders.

Wolfhard wasn’t the only Stranger Things dude to unleash his inner rockstar. Hair icon Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) were also on hand, and bravely stage-dived into the crowd, along with DeMarco.

Look out for the second season of Stranger Things this Halloween, during which we can only assume Mike, Eleven, and the gang will defeat the Demogorgon using the pure power of rock and roll.