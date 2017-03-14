Getty Images

Céline Dion Will Bring You To Tears With Beautiful New Version Of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Titanic, the film that catapulted Leonardo DiCaprio into superstardom and to this day still inspires vehement debate among fans about whether there was room for two on that door. (There was.)

Singer and all-around goddess Céline Dion kicked off the anniversary festivities at Sunday's 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a show-stopping live performance of the iconic song that makes Kate Winslet want to vomit turned her into a global star. Yes, that song is "My Heart Will Go On," and yes, you will need tissues. Not only does Dion sound incredible, but that vocal run at the end killed me and brought me back to life. (Unlike Jack. Sob.)

Released in 1997, Titanic became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record that stood until it was broken by director James Cameron's other visual masterpiece, Avatar, in 2009. Meanwhile, "My Heart Will Go On" spent 2 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 (and 10 weeks atop Billboard's airplay chart), won Dion an Oscar for Best Original Song, and earned the Canadian singer four Grammys.

Here's hoping Dion releases this special anniversary version of the song at some point, because nothing screams "Song of the summer!" like a sweeping, emotional ballad about lost love.