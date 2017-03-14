Snoop Dogg And Faith Evans Toast To Biggie In ‘When We Party’ Video

Tidal

Two days before what would’ve been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, his one-time wife Faith Evans has dropped a joint album called The King & I. The 25-track homage is a collection of duets from Evans and the late, legendary rapper, and includes contributions from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, and more.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, Evans has shared a video for one of its standout tracks, the Snoop-featuring “When We Party.” The song itself is a fun, funky ode to the West Coast that samples Biggie’s “Going Back to Cali.” As for the video, it shows Evans, Snoop, and all their friends (including longtime Biggie comrade Lil' Cease) bringing the catchy song’s lyrics to life: “When we party on the West Coast/ Drinkin’ and smokin’ all night long.”

It’ll basically put you in that Friday mindset and make you feel like this:

Check out a one-minute clip of the video below, and watch the full thing on Tidal right here.