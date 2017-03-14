The Latest Big Time Rush Reunion Will Put A Huge Smile On Your Face

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Nickelodeon's TV stars turned boy band members love teasing fans with mini-reunions on social media, and we're totally OK with it.

The newest Big Time Rush reunion involves James Maslow and Kendall Schmidt — a.k.a. "Kames," as fans deem them — who linked up for a photo Maslow shared on Instagram this Thursday (May 17) with his arm wrapped proudly around his "brother from anotha mother."

The friends have come a long way since Big Time Rush first aired eight years ago. After four seasons and three albums, the squad split up in 2013 so the members could work on their own music. Thankfully, they still hang out from time to time and support each other when a new track drops.

Earlier this year, Maslow released his debut album, How I Like It, and Schmidt's two-man band, Heffron Drive, released The Slow Motion EP. Big Time Rush's other two members — Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega — also released music earlier this year. Henderson dropped the single "Sleepwalker" in January, and PenaVega worked with Maffio on "Bésame."

While that's all well and good, I'm still waiting for the guys to perform "Til I Forget About You" like it's 2010 again.