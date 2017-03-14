What Really Happened Between Some Unforgettable Are You The One? Couples?

For five Are You the One? seasons, there's been love (special mention for Season 1 alums Amber and Ethan), unrequited romantic feelings (Season 2 vet Nathan crying over Shelby) and hookups (certainly can't name all of them). But as is always the case, the episodes can't feature every romp and feud. That is, until now.

Are You the One: Beyond the Boom Boom Room -- a special premiering right after the Second Chances finale -- will feature your favorite cast members (Devin, Ellie, Tori and more!) re-watching and reflecting on never-before-seen moments and giving a bit of context about what really went down behind the scenes. A teaser: There's an epic meltdown (courtesy of the Red Solo cup mastermind) and surprising romantic connections revealed (oh come on, we can't spill the beans yet).

