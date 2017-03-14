Real World Update: Irene McGee Has A Brand-New Special Someone In Her Life

Irene McGee may have had a huge crush on Neil Diamond when she and six other strangers were "having their lives taped" back in 1998 (!). But now, a different special (little) someone has the Real World alum's heart.

That's right: The former MTV cast member, who appeared on this network back in 1998, is a mom to daughter Irene! And the native New Yorker and Georgetown graduate just celebrated her first Mother's Day with her mini-me as well as her clan (with the matching moniker!). Wonder if the little lady will inherit her mama's curls...

Irene confirmed the life-changing news back in December on Twitter -- with her trademark humor, of course:

