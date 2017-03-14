A Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Star Just Became A Mom

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Christian Serratos, who played Suzie Crabgrass on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, better crack open a different guidebook if she wants tips on how to raise a child. That Life Science episode isn't going to be enough prep.

On Sunday (May 14), Serratos, who now stars on The Walking Dead, cleverly took the opportunity of Mother's Day to announce she'd had her baby, writing on Instagram: "Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! 💜"

The baby's father is Serratos's long-time boyfriend, David Boyd, the frontman for New Politics. While he hadn't shared pics of his newborn at the time of this writing, he has posted a couple of sweet snapshots of Serratos's baby bump. Congrats to the new parents!