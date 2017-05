CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

It only takes two belts and a whole lotta confidence

Allow Rihanna To Show You How To Turn A Fur Coat Into A Top

Because her life is better than everyone else's, yesterday Rihanna wore a fur coat to attend a Dior fashion show held in a beautiful canyon.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

She managed to wear the fur coat as a top by fastening it with two belts, an easy transitional look I imagine you can try at home if you channel the extreme confidence of Rihanna by listening to "Pose" on loop.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

"Go forth and wear your coat as a top, milady." —Rihanna/me