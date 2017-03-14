Watch Ed Sheeran’s Dreamy Jam Session With Tourmate Anne-Marie

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran recently wrapped the European leg of his Divide Tour, and in between commanding stages across the continent, he found time for a little jam session with his tourmate, Anne-Marie.

The rising British pop star (you may know her as the featured vocalist on Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye”) tapped Sheeran for a duet of her dance hit “Ciao Adios.” Together, they put a fresh, acoustic spin on the fiery breakup anthem, and couldn’t help giggling as they delivered that catchy “Ciao, adios, I’m done” lyric.

Anne-Marie wrote on Instagram, “It was the best thing ever in the world touring with this human. Here's a little something we did in the dressing rooms just before the show.”

Check out their dreamy, smiley cover below.